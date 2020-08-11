Dr. David Harter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Harter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Harter, MD
Dr. David Harter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Harter's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
NYU Pediatric Neurosurgery Associates317 E 34th St Ste 1002, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-6419
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Harter for everything you have done for me since my first visit in 2011, back surgeries until now! I never realized how much of a risk my surgeries were and I am so grateful you operated on me to give me so much back. I know I was a hassle at times but you had so much patience (Maggie too :p). Any time a doctor brings up surgery for something orthopedic on me, my family is like why can't Dr. Harter do it?! Haha.
About Dr. David Harter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114912292
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical System
- University of Maryland, Baltimore
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Harter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harter.
