Dr. David W Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David W Hartman, MD
Overview of Dr. David W Hartman, MD
Dr. David W Hartman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hartman works at
Dr. Hartman's Office Locations
Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital101 Elm Ave SE, Roanoke, VA 24013 Directions (540) 985-8000
Carilion Clinic Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine - Roanoke2017 Jefferson St SW Fl 2, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 981-8025
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been with dr Hartman for over 9 years. He has never been argumentative or irrational. Quite the contrary actually, he was the most compassionate dr in his field, that I have ever saw . He is definitely a no bs type person but, there are ppl that come to see him for the wrong reason and I imagine it gets old. Susan and leslie are his nurses and have never once neglected calling me back or scheduling an appointment. He is a wonderful doctor and a decent human being. I have no complaints with him or his staff.
About Dr. David W Hartman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartman has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.