Dr. Hartman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hartman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Hartman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Diagnostic X Ray Service6000 N Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 834-4266
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor. Have seen him for years and he always spends as much time as I need. I understand his role as a primary physician - he is not a specialist but has always referred me to good providers. He and his staff are always responsive and caring. I am glad I found him.
- 41 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Hartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
