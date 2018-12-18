See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. David Harvey, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.2 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Harvey, MD

Dr. David Harvey, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Harvey works at Indiana Univ. Psychiatric Associates Inc. in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harvey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Univ. Psychiatric Associates Inc.
    355 W 16TH ST, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 948-5450
  2. 2
    Iu Health Physicians Endocrinology
    1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 141, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 948-5450
  3. 3
    720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 880-3671
  4. 4
    IU Health North Hospital Medical
    11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 948-5450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Parkinson's Disease
Seizure Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 18, 2018
    I have only been to see him once, but wish I had met him 3+ years ago! He might have gotten my problem fixed before I had a stroke, with permanent damage as a result!
    Sheila in Bloomington , IN — Dec 18, 2018
    Photo: Dr. David Harvey, MD
    About Dr. David Harvey, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083848550
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

