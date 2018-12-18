Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Harvey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Harvey, MD
Dr. David Harvey, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
1
Indiana Univ. Psychiatric Associates Inc.355 W 16TH ST, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 948-5450
2
Iu Health Physicians Endocrinology1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 141, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 948-5450
- 3 720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-3671
4
IU Health North Hospital Medical11725 Illinois St Ste 275, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 948-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have only been to see him once, but wish I had met him 3+ years ago! He might have gotten my problem fixed before I had a stroke, with permanent damage as a result!
About Dr. David Harvey, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1083848550
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
