Overview

Dr. David Hass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hass works at PACT Gastroenterology Center in Milford, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.