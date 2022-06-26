Dr. David Hass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hass, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Hass works at
Locations
-
1
PACT Gastro Center40 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 281-4463
-
2
PACT Gastro Center2200 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 281-4463Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hass?
Friendly atmosphere, knowledgeable. I have been going to Dr. haas for over 10 years for endscope checks, He is very professional and easy to get along with.
About Dr. David Hass, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1225177769
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hass works at
Dr. Hass has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Esophagitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.