Dr. David Hatch Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. David Hatch Jr, DPM

Dr. David Hatch Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Hatch Jr works at Guillermo Higa, MD, FACS, FASMBS in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hatch Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saguaro Surgical
    6422 E Speedway Blvd Ste 150, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 318-3004
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Glenn E Nelson Dpm LLC
    2308 N ROSEMONT BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-1176
  3. 3
    Palo Verde Hospital
    5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 318-3004
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Arizona Vascular Specialists
    6442 E Speedway Blvd Ste 102, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 777-4090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. David Hatch Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003295643
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hatch Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatch Jr works at Guillermo Higa, MD, FACS, FASMBS in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hatch Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch Jr.

