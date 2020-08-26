Overview of Dr. David Hatfield, MD

Dr. David Hatfield, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Hatfield works at Medical Center Pharmacy in Searcy, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.