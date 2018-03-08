Dr. David Hatfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hatfield, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hatfield, MD
Dr. David Hatfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Hatfield's Office Locations
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-1414Monday7:45am - 4:00pm
Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons311 S Clark St Ste 285, Carroll, IA 51401 Directions (712) 792-2093
Unitypoint Health - Des Moines Iowa Methodist Medical Center1660 60th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 343-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hatfield treated me with great respect and told me exactly like it is. He did an awesome job on my back surgery and if I ever need another one I would go straight to him!
About Dr. David Hatfield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Indianapolis
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatfield accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatfield works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.
