Overview of Dr. David Hatfield, MD

Dr. David Hatfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Hatfield works at Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Carroll, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.