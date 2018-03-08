See All Orthopedic Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. David Hatfield, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Hatfield, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (50)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Hatfield, MD

Dr. David Hatfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Hatfield works at Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Carroll, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD
Dr. Daniel Saris, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Shawn O'Driscoll, MD
Dr. Shawn O'Driscoll, MD
4.5 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
Dr. Rafael Sierra, MD
3.7 (27)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Hatfield's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons PC
    6001 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 224-1414
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Des Moines Orthopaedic Surgeons
    311 S Clark St Ste 285, Carroll, IA 51401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 792-2093
  3. 3
    Unitypoint Health - Des Moines Iowa Methodist Medical Center
    1660 60th St, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 343-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Surgery, Trauma
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Surgery, Trauma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Surgery, Trauma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hatfield?

    Mar 08, 2018
    Dr. Hatfield treated me with great respect and told me exactly like it is. He did an awesome job on my back surgery and if I ever need another one I would go straight to him!
    — Mar 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Hatfield, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Hatfield, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hatfield to family and friends

    Dr. Hatfield's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hatfield

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Hatfield, MD.

    About Dr. David Hatfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508820911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic Indianapolis
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Illinois University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hatfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Hatfield, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.