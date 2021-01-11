Dr. David Hauge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hauge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hauge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hauge, MD
Dr. David Hauge, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center, Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Sweetwater Hospital Association.
Dr. Hauge works at
Dr. Hauge's Office Locations
Neurosurgery & Spine Consultnts9314 Park West Blvd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 694-0577
- 2 1031 W Madison Ave, Athens, TN 37303 Directions (865) 694-0577
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Sweetwater Hospital Association
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a miserable existence with back pain from a previous procedure with a different surgeon.dr hauge fixed me right up feel better than I had in years
About Dr. David Hauge, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1417946559
Education & Certifications
- Med College Ga
- West Virginia University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hauge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hauge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hauge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hauge has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hauge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hauge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hauge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hauge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hauge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.