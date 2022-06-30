Dr. David Haupt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haupt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Haupt, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Haupt, DPM
Dr. David Haupt, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Haupt works at
Dr. Haupt's Office Locations
-
1
Barton Blinder MD Inc400 Newport Center Dr Ste 706, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-3838
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haupt?
Very grateful to have Dr. Haupt as my foot surgeon. Highly recommend this compassionate doctor.
About Dr. David Haupt, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1851389878
Education & Certifications
- Wetsern Medical Center Santa Ana
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haupt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haupt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haupt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haupt works at
Dr. Haupt has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haupt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haupt speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haupt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haupt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haupt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haupt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.