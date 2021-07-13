Dr. David Haverly Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haverly Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Haverly Jr, DPM
Dr. David Haverly Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.
Cumberland Podiatric Surgeons Inc.49 Cleveland St Ste 320, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 787-1170
Cumberland Medical Center421 S Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 484-9511
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had a great experience every time I see him.
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Haverly Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haverly Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haverly Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haverly Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haverly Jr.
