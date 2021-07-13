Overview of Dr. David Haverly Jr, DPM

Dr. David Haverly Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Haverly Jr works at Cumberland Podiatric Surgeons Inc. in Crossville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.