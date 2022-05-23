Dr. David Hay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hay, MD
Dr. David Hay, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Select Physical Therapy Holdings Inc2400 E Katella Ave Ste 400, Anaheim, CA 92806 Directions (714) 450-4514
Dr. Vernon B. Williams Inc.6801 Park Ter Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 665-7200
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I haven’t been able to correct the rating on this Great Dr.
About Dr. David Hay, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hay has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.