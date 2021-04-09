Dr. D Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. D Hayes, MD
Overview of Dr. D Hayes, MD
Dr. D Hayes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
TexomaCare - Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 300, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6200Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hayes has been my kids doctor now for years. He has amazing bedside manner and jokes around with the kids. He really listens to your concerns and genuinely takes them into consideration.
About Dr. D Hayes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043260656
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ok Hlth Sci Ctr, Pediatrics
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
