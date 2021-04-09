Overview of Dr. D Hayes, MD

Dr. D Hayes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Hayes works at TexomaCare - Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine in Denison, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.