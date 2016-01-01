Overview

Dr. David Hayes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY AT CARBONDALE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Hayes works at Franklin Family Physicians in Evansville, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.