Overview of Dr. David Hayes, MD

Dr. David Hayes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McMinnville, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Willamette Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hayes works at Mcminnville Eye Clinic in McMinnville, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.