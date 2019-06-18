Dr. David Hazouri, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hazouri, DMD
Overview
Dr. David Hazouri, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Hoover, AL.
Dr. Hazouri works at
Locations
Riverchase Family Dentistry2117 Data Park Cir, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 206-0085
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A really great office from receptionist to dental hygienist, and dentist. Dr. Hazouri was very skilled and a great dentist. Unfortunately, I have moved to new city and will no longer require his services.
About Dr. David Hazouri, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1659466928
Frequently Asked Questions
