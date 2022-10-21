Dr. David Hecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hecht, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hecht, MD
Dr. David Hecht, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Hecht's Office Locations
David A. Hecht, M.D., P.C.20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 374-2935
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hecht performed a rhinoplasty for me. During the consultation he showed me before and after photos and I must say the after photos do not even do it justice. It looks SO much better! The office staff is phenomenal, I always appreciate a well run office that communicates professionally. I highly recommend Dr Hecht and his team!
About Dr. David Hecht, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hecht has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecht accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecht.
