Dr. David Hecker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hecker, MD is a Dermatologist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
1
Hecker Dermatology Group3500 Ne 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 783-2323
2
Adult and Pediatric Dermatology6100 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34997 Directions (772) 600-7688Monday9:00am - 6:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 6:30pm
3
Dermatology Center of Florida715 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste C, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-8376
4
Adult & Pediatric Dermatology Practitioners PA8980 S US Highway 1 Ste 103, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 217-5362
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent
About Dr. David Hecker, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hecker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hecker has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Hecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.