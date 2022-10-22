Dr. David Hector, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hector, MD
Dr. David Hector, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson, UT Health Jacksonville and UT Health Tyler.
CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants2608 Mcdonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Henderson
- UT Health Jacksonville
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
They were on time,very nicevand very professional
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hector accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hector has seen patients for Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hector on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hector. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.