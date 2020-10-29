Dr. David Heiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Heiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Heiman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Heiman works at
Locations
Florida Medical Clinic - Gastroenterology4224 N Tampania Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 280-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I like that Dr. Heiman is direct and to the point but will explain medical jargon in layman's terms. Easy to understand and to ask question. His office staff is always friendly and professional. He has cared for me very well over the past years. I trust him!
About Dr. David Heiman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750385407
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Florida/ Shands
- University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heiman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heiman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heiman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiman.
