Offers telehealth
Dr. David Heinsch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Georgia Bone and Joint1755 Highway 34 E Ste 2200, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 502-2175Monday8:30am - 11:30amTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 11:30amFriday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff all the way around. Dr. Heinsch is very informative, thorough, and answered all my questions. Highly recommend this place.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1942528757
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvannia
- Campbell Clinic / Univ of Tennessee|Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee Center of Health Sciences - Campbell Foundation
- Campbell Clin-U Tenn Med Ctr
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Heinsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinsch has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heinsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heinsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.