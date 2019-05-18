Overview of Dr. David Heligman, MD

Dr. David Heligman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL.



Dr. Heligman works at Institute For Orthopaedic Sgy in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.