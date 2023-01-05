Overview of Dr. David Hemmings, MD

Dr. David Hemmings, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Hemmings works at Douglasville Eye Clinic, PC in Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.