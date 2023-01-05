Dr. David Hemmings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemmings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hemmings, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hemmings, MD
Dr. David Hemmings, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Dr. Hemmings' Office Locations
Douglasville Eye Clinic, PC6001 Professional Pkwy Ste 2040, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 838-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hemmings and his staff are great! I always enjoy my visits to the office. They review my chart wig me and speaks in a language I can understand and asks for my input.
About Dr. David Hemmings, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376549469
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Hospital
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
