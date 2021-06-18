See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. David Hemphill, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. David Hemphill, MD

Dr. David Hemphill, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Hemphill works at University Hospital New Mexico END in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hemphill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of New Mexico Hospital
    2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 272-4661
  2. 2
    Lovelace Medical Center
    500 Walter St NE Ste 401, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-3542
  3. 3
    Rehabilitation Partners LLC/Homeboud Solutions
    1524 Eubank Blvd NE Ste 6, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 503-8806
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr. Hemphill is an outstanding Geriatric specialist. We are so thankful that he is my 92 year old mother’s physician. He is so kind and considerate of her needs and our needs as care takers. He is a blessing to all of us. He is thorough and responsive. He really cares about each patient and works with the family to give her the best health care.
    — Jun 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Hemphill, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1699735100
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hemphill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hemphill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hemphill works at University Hospital New Mexico END in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Hemphill’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemphill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemphill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemphill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemphill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

