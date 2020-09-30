Dr. David Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Henderson, MD
Dr. David Henderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from University of Utah | University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
-
1
Lakeview Urology & General Surgery620 Medical Dr Ste 150, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5652MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
Long time patient. Always treated with respect and dignity.
About Dr. David Henderson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1417933284
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah | University of Utah Medical Center | University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah | University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah | University of Utah School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Prostatitis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.