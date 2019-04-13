Dr. David Hepps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hepps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hepps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hepps, MD
Dr. David Hepps, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and Weirton Medical Center.
Dr. Hepps works at
Dr. Hepps' Office Locations
The Center for Urologic Care PC5750 Centre Ave Ste 395, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (304) 723-4610Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Budway Surgical Associates1145 Bower Hill Rd Ste 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 833-3000
Scmg - Urologic Services PC651 Colliers Way Ste 509, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (412) 661-3400
Stclair Hlth Med Grp Urology1029 Country Club Rd Ste 205, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 258-0102
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Saint Clair Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Weirton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hepps has preformed surgery twice on both my husband and me. We both are completely satisfied with his excellent care in surgery , at the bed side and in the office. He is very personable, friendly, but most of all he listens and answers all of your questions. He gives you all the time you need.
About Dr. David Hepps, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1104027051
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hepps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hepps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hepps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hepps works at
Dr. Hepps has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hepps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hepps. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hepps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hepps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hepps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.