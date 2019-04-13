Overview of Dr. David Hepps, MD

Dr. David Hepps, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian and Weirton Medical Center.



Dr. Hepps works at The Center for Urologic Care PC in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Weirton, WV and Monongahela, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.