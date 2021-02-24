Dr. David Herbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Herbert, MD
Dr. David Herbert, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.
Advanced Pain Modalities Plc.3195 W Ray Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 756-6789
Dr. Herbert is truly one in a million. It is immediately apparent that he cares so much about his patients and like others have said, his humor is refreshing. He is extremely professional and in my case, extraordinarily educational. I have been trying to find the source of my cervical/head pain for over 30 years and I have seen specialists of every modality that I can think of. Dr. Herbert explained the problem rather immediately and came up with a thorough, conservative approach to treating my pain and I haven't felt this good in so long. Unfortunately, my injuries are too dangerous to fix as they are very close to the brainstem and he is the very first person to tell me this. I feel that he was exceptionally honest and realistic. I appreciate him so much and I highly, highly recommend him to anyone and everyone.
Dr. Herbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbert.
