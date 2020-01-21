Overview

Dr. David Herbstman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Catherine Hospital.



Dr. Herbstman works at Neurology Consultants of Northwest Indiana, PC in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.