Dr. David Herbstman, MD
Dr. David Herbstman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Catherine Hospital.
801 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- St. Catherine Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
On three diffenent occassions I have scheduled an appointment and I was told that I would be placed on the on call list. I made my appointments in person with Dr. Herbstman's staff. I called the office randomly because of my condition, and was told that there were no openings. Unfortunately, when I arrived January 20, 2020 I told that I never was scheduled for an appointment. I find this extremely frustrating. and inconvenient. Dr. Herbstman is an excellent doctor, but his staff is incompetent.
About Dr. David Herbstman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1841399300
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herbstman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herbstman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herbstman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herbstman has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herbstman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Herbstman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herbstman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herbstman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herbstman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.