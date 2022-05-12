Dr. David Herf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Herf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Herf, MD
Dr. David Herf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crestview, FL. They completed their residency with LSU Affil Hosp
Dr. Herf's Office Locations
David A Herf MD435 Brookmeade Dr, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 682-0409
North Okaloosa Medical Center151 E Redstone Ave, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 689-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was so caring and helpful. makes you feel comfortable my procedure went great.
About Dr. David Herf, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LSU Affil Hosp
- Charity Hospital
Dr. Herf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herf has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herf speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Herf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herf.
