Overview

Dr. David Herminghuysen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.



Dr. Herminghuysen works at Cchc Atlantic Internal Medicine in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.