Dr. David Hermiz, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. David Hermiz, MD

Dr. David Hermiz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hermiz works at Remita Health in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hermiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Remita Health
    3415 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 1100, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 348-4558

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2021
    I was in a dark place when I had my first session with Dr. Hermiz. Within minutes I found him to be warm and disarming, which is considerably rare from my experience. By 10 minutes into the session I found myself comforted by his his extraordinary knowledge of the medication. I left with him having included me in making a few adjustments these subtle chemical changes made all the difference in bringing a level of homeostasis to my biochemistry. He's been there every step of the way since. If only more doctors exemplified this level of compassion and knowledge! I recommend him unequivocally!
    Uri H. — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. David Hermiz, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316382849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hermiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hermiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hermiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hermiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hermiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

