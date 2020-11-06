Dr. David Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hernandez, MD
Dr. David Hernandez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
-
1
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
3
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
4
Usf Dermatology Laboratory12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Hernandez for a second opinion and it was the best decision I could have made. From the first visit I realized how professional, knowledgeable and attentive Dr Hernandez is. All the necessary diagnostic tests were done at that visit including a very comprehensive physical examination. I was given a detailed explanation about my condition and the surgical procedure that was indicated to correct it. I had my surgery done last week and I can not be more satisfied with the results. My family and I are very grateful for Dr Hernandez and his team. My condition was a real challenge that Dr Hernandez never hesitated to take. This is what excellent patient care is all about. Thank you Dr. David Hernandez.
About Dr. David Hernandez, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1063564060
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.