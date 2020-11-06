Overview of Dr. David Hernandez, MD

Dr. David Hernandez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Usf Multidisciplinary Programs in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.