Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Hernandez, MD
Dr. David Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
1
Pacific Lodge Youth Services Inc22030 Sherman Way Ste 215, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Directions (747) 226-3650
2
Smart Care Chiropractic Center22119 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Directions (747) 226-3650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hernandez cared for my elderly mother during her last years of life with great kindness and professionalism. Although she was bedridden, he came to the house and showed genuine concern for her comfort, arranged medical tests at home, and enabled me to continue home care for her until her death. I will always be grateful to Dr. Hernandez, and wish that all elderly persons could receive the same loving medical treatment.
About Dr. David Hernandez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1396756912
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.