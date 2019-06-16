See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Canoga Park, CA
Dr. David Hernandez, MD

Internal Medicine
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Hernandez, MD

Dr. David Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Hernandez works at Pacific Lodge Youth Services Inc in Canoga Park, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Lodge Youth Services Inc
    22030 Sherman Way Ste 215, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 226-3650
  2. 2
    Smart Care Chiropractic Center
    22119 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 226-3650

    Jun 16, 2019
    Dr. Hernandez cared for my elderly mother during her last years of life with great kindness and professionalism. Although she was bedridden, he came to the house and showed genuine concern for her comfort, arranged medical tests at home, and enabled me to continue home care for her until her death. I will always be grateful to Dr. Hernandez, and wish that all elderly persons could receive the same loving medical treatment.
    About Dr. David Hernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396756912
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez works at Pacific Lodge Youth Services Inc in Canoga Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hernandez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

