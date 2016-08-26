See All Dermatologists in Tamarac, FL
Super Profile

Dr. David Herschthal, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Herschthal, MD is a Dermatologist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Uhealth Tower.

Dr. Herschthal works at The Kids Dental Practice in Tamarac, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Kids Dental Practice
    7421 N University Dr Ste 301, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 256-5861
    The Kids Dental Practice
    7280 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 203-8516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • Uhealth Tower

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails

Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. David Herschthal, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174566483
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Undergraduate School
    • Brooklyn College Of City University Of New York
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Herschthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herschthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herschthal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herschthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herschthal has seen patients for Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Dermatitis and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herschthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Herschthal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herschthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herschthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herschthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

