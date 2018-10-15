Dr. David Hershberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hershberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hershberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Hershberger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Hershberger works at
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island5 Cuba Hill Rd Fl 2, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (631) 659-4050
North Shore Medical Group775 Park Ave Ste 100, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 659-4055
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Patient, kind , thorough Doctor.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- The School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences SUNY at Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hosp-Suny Buffalo
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- State University of New York
Dr. Hershberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hershberger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hershberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hershberger works at
Dr. Hershberger has seen patients for Blepharitis, Visual Field Defects and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hershberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hershberger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hershberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hershberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hershberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.