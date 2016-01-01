Dr. David Heskiaoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heskiaoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Heskiaoff, MD
Dr. David Heskiaoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine.
University Food & Ankle Institute5170 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 100, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 907-0061
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. David Heskiaoff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1679627251
- Boston Medical Center
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Heskiaoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heskiaoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heskiaoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heskiaoff has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heskiaoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heskiaoff speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Heskiaoff. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heskiaoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heskiaoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heskiaoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.