Overview

Dr. David Hess, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Hess works at David E Hess M.d. Inc. in Bridgeport, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.