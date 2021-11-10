Dr. David Hess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Hess, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital.
Dr. Hess works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Cincinnati Digestive Health Network3648 Werk Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 451-1930
-
2
Cincinatti GI317 Howell Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 751-2255
-
3
Mercy West Mob Office3310 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 230, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 233-4100
-
4
Highpoint Health600 Wilson Creek Rd, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025 Directions (812) 537-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
He got Me in quickly was very knowledgeable and asked some great questions. We scheduled a procedure fast and are easing my worries thanks so much
About Dr. David Hess, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942204425
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hess works at
Dr. Hess has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.