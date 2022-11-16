Dr. David Hickling, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hickling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hickling, DO
Overview of Dr. David Hickling, DO
Dr. David Hickling, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickling's Office Locations
- 1 36385 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Directions (586) 684-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hickling?
Dr. Hickling is an excellent doctor. He is a good listener and a wonderful manipulator. The pain I had when I arrived was gone when I left the office. He is very kind and has a wonderful bedside manner!
About Dr. David Hickling, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1245645282
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hickling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hickling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hickling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hickling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hickling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hickling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hickling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.