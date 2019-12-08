See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Springfield, MO
Dr. David Hicks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Hicks, MD

Dr. David Hicks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.

Dr. Hicks works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hicks' Office Locations

    Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery
    3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 875-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center Branson
  • Cox Medical Center South
  • Cox Monett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 08, 2019
    Dr. Hicks surgically repaired my broken ankle. He provided excellent care, sound advice, and left me with a good outcome. I highly recommend him as a physician & surgeon.
    John Hursh — Dec 08, 2019
    About Dr. David Hicks, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104807924
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
    Residency
    • University Kansas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hicks works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hicks’s profile.

    Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

