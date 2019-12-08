Dr. David Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hicks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Hicks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3800
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Missouri
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hicks surgically repaired my broken ankle. He provided excellent care, sound advice, and left me with a good outcome. I highly recommend him as a physician & surgeon.
- Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
- University Kansas Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Hicks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hicks accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hicks has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.