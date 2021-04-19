Dr. David Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Higgins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Higgins, MD
Dr. David Higgins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Higgins' Office Locations
Maryland Sports Medicine Center17904 Georgia Ave Ste 215, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 232-1050
Olney3420 MORNINGWOOD DR, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 232-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor.....has performed 5 surgeries for my 2 collegiate athlete daughters.....His level of expertise, skill, and communication are all extraordinary!
About Dr. David Higgins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982648713
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Clin
- Baylor College Of Med
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.