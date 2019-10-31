Overview of Dr. David High, DPM

Dr. David High, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.