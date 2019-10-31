Dr. David High, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. High is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David High, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David High, DPM
Dr. David High, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. High's Office Locations
- 1 2225 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 473-5051
Strong Optical Shop2000 Empire Blvd Ste 200, Webster, NY 14580 Directions (585) 787-2240
- 3 1672 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580 Directions (585) 787-2240
University Orthopaedic Associates of Rochester7670 Omnitech Pl, Victor, NY 14564 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Long time patient - sincere, down to earth, caring professional. I trust his judgement 100 per cent.
About Dr. David High, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851349922
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. High has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. High accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. High has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. High on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. High. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. High.
