Dr. High has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David High, MD
Overview
Dr. David High, MD is a Dermatologist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. High works at
Locations
-
1
David High Mdaccent Dermatology622 Stokes Rd Ste A, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 953-0908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. High?
Dr. High is great!
About Dr. David High, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972554400
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. High accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. High has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. High works at
Dr. High has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. High on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. High. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. High.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. High, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. High appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.