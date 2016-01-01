See All Pediatricians in Goldsboro, NC
Dr. David Hill, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Hill, MD

Dr. David Hill, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hill works at Goldsboro Pediatrics in Goldsboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goldsboro Pediatrics
    2706 MEDICAL OFFICE PL, Goldsboro, NC 27534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 874-1148

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Otitis Media
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Potassium Deficiency
Sinusitis
Stye
Swine Flu
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Warts
Well Baby Care
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Hill, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1003903493
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill|University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

