Overview

Dr. David Hill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hill works at East Falls Family Medicine Clinic in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.