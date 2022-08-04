See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Clemmons, NC
Dr. David Hiller, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Hiller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Hiller works at Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons
    7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 310, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7574

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Intestinal Obstruction
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Intestinal Abscess
Sphincterotomy
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Rectovaginal Fistula
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Secondary Malignancies
Appendicitis
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Ulcerative Colitis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Dr. David Hiller, MD
    About Dr. David Hiller, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548550544
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Hiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hiller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hiller works at Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hiller’s profile.

    Dr. Hiller has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

