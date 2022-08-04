Overview

Dr. David Hiller, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Hiller works at Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Colectomy and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.