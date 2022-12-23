Overview of Dr. David Hiltzik, MD

Dr. David Hiltzik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Hiltzik works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Head and Neck Surgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.