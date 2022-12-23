Dr. David Hiltzik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiltzik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hiltzik, MD
Overview of Dr. David Hiltzik, MD
Dr. David Hiltzik, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Hiltzik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hiltzik's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Head and Neck Surgery at Seaview Avenue378 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (833) 220-8131
-
2
New York Head and Neck Institute130 E 77th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10075 Directions (212) 434-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hiltzik?
I had a Tubernate Reduction done by Dr Hiltzik. And I must say after doing so, I can finally breathe better and not wake up with a sore throat every morning. And to find out that he is a Director, that was the icing on the cake. I was rest assured going with this doctor to do this procedure knowing he was at the top of his profession. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Hiltzik, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336262591
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell Univ
- Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;amp;S Hosp|Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;S Hosp|Columbia P&amp;amp;S Hosp|Columbia P&amp;S Hosp
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiltzik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiltzik accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiltzik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiltzik works at
Dr. Hiltzik has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiltzik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiltzik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiltzik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiltzik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiltzik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.