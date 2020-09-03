Dr. David Hiranaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hiranaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hiranaka, MD
Overview
Dr. David Hiranaka, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kailua-Kona, HI. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kona Community Hospital and North Hawaii Community Hospital.
Dr. Hiranaka works at
Locations
-
1
David K. Hiranaka, MD, DMD, INCHillside 76-6225 Plz Hwy Ste A-102, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 201-7657
Hospital Affiliations
- Kona Community Hospital
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hiranaka and team were wonderful I was in and out with no problems they took good care of me - recommend to all
About Dr. David Hiranaka, MD
- Dentistry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1437198199
Education & Certifications
- Mass Gen Hospital
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hiranaka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiranaka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hiranaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1019 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiranaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiranaka.
