Overview

Dr. David Hirsch, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Hirsch works at WK Spine & Pain Specialists - Bossier City in Bossier City, LA with other offices in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.