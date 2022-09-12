Dr. David Hoang, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Hoang, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Hoang, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Hoang works at
Locations
-
1
North May Family Dental5401 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 337-9815
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoang?
Dr. Hoang and his team have been instrumental in my and my family's journey to dental health. As someone who used to struggle with anxiety around dental visits, I can confidently say Dr. Hoang and the staff at his practice work very hard to ensure your comfort, from treatment planning to procedures.
About Dr. David Hoang, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1285995787
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoang accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoang works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.